Ricky Hatton son Campbell admits fighting style didn’t suit amateur boxing

Campbell, son of Ricky Hatton, is ready to show off his skills in the professional boxing ranks after turning over with Matchroom Boxing recently.

The youngster endured a chequered record in the vested code when losing a few bouts and claiming some minor titles, but is now set to prove his worth with Eddie Hearn.

At just 19, Campbell has plenty of time to hone his craft after stating his style is well-suited to the sport’s paid side.

“I had always done bits in the gym with my dad and Matthew growing up, but I first started boxing properly when I was about 14,” explained Campbell.

“My grandad took me down to Northside ABC in Clayton, and I loved it ever since. I had a handful of fights for them, then moved to Roy Richardson’s Boxing Academy.

“In the amateurs, I won a National Novice Title and two North West Titles. After winning the Novices, it was hard to get matched with fighters with a similar amount of fights. So I ended up boxing a lot of National Champions and international fighters, which brought me on massively.

“I think now is the right time for me to turn over to the pro ranks because from a young age, I’ve always been told I have had a very professional style, and that never did me any favors as an amateur. This has always made me eager to turn over.

“Now I’ve got the experience behind me. I’m in a position where I’m not just capable of doing it. I can do it and impress people.”



RICKY HATTON AGGRESSION

He continued by outlining his weight ambitions: “I’m looking at starting as a Super-Featherweight, but I think I’ll fill out to be a solid Lightweight eventually.

“I’ve got a style that people will really take to. I’m very aggressive and have a high work rate, and bang well to the body.

“I also like to think, box clever, and pick my shots, but when the time is right, I won’t shy away from a tear up.

“I’m fortunate to be in the position I’m in with my dad (Ricky Hatton) being a former World Champion and my uncle Matthew also being a World Title challenger as well because their experience in the game is second to none.

“There aren’t many people who can say they have that sort of advice.







“My dad and I get on really well. I think it’s because we are so similar. We have the same sense of humor, interests, and passion for boxing.

“It’s such a big part of both of our lives, which makes us very lucky to be able to share that.”

Campbell will make his pro bow early next year to be a busy 2021 for the Manchester-born fighter.

