Devin Haney eyes Teofimo Lopez clash before facing Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney has mapped out an impressive fight double for 2021 as the lightweight star aims to pick up four versions of the world crown.

‘The Dream’ spoke to the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer recently to outlined his plans for the future.

The fighter recognized by some as the WBC lightweight champion but still fighting to take the shine off ‘franchise ruler’ Teofimo Lopez wants that fight to be made urgently to silence the doubters.

“My next will be Teofimo Lopez because that would be for all the belts, of course,” he told Custer. “I would want to be the undisputed champion of the lightweight division, and then I would say, Gervonta Davis.”



As well as taking on his critics, Haney wants to prove himself to be the top 135-pound fighter in the world.

“My skill set, my work ethic, my skill set is just different from those guys. In my fights, it has shown,” stated Haney. “I dominate my opponents. I make them look inexperienced.

“You know, I pitch shutouts so badly that people criticize my opponents because I don’t lose rounds. I don’t lose any seconds of the fight.”







DEVIN HANEY & the FIERCE 4

There are now four players in the lightweight division that can all make exciting fights for the fans.

They are Haney, Ryan Garcia, Lopez, and Davis. A huge scenario reminiscent of the fab four during the 1980s could be created if all four were on the same page.

Granted that some have a long way to go to be put in the same bracket as Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, and Roberto Duran, but we won’t know if any of them can reach that level unless they start facing each other regularly.

Once those fights go ahead, Haney has no doubts about who comes out with all the titles.

“The boxer, the guy with the better skill set, always last longer,” he said. “You can go back to the Sugar Ray days, Ali days, whatever days you want to go to.

“The boxer always finishes last, and at the end of it, I’m going to be on top.”

