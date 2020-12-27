Fury v Joshua: Heavyweight issues include Wilder, Usyk, and a UK venue

A summer undisputed heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is the fight on everyone’s lips at the moment, certainly on British shores.

Talks have been held between both sides to get a fight over the line in the summer of 2021 between the world’s top two at 200 pounds plus.

There’s seemingly only one major problem. Saudi Arabia is favored to host the encounter.

Money men in the Middle East, who previously wanted Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao II – as first reported by WBN late last year, have now turned their attention to Fury v Joshua.

Despite initial discussions about a potential spring date for the fight, WBN understands June or July is much more likely.

But due to the current pandemic, taking the first of two bouts outside of the UK makes the most sense to those who crunch the numbers.

We know that Joshua would be more inclined to fight in the summer. That’s if the first fight can be kept in the United Kingdom.



SAUDI ARABIA

Should all sides take the money and head to Saudi Arabia, May could work but would be a massive blow for the whole UK.

Questions of whether the UK Government should step in have since been raised to keep the fight on home soil.

But as Covid-19 gets worse and worse in the UK, the likeliness of fans being able to witness the biggest top division fight in history is fading fast.

The fans are going to be the biggest losers here. Those who can’t afford to travel or don’t want to step foot in the region due to other issues have no option but to watch TV.

At present, it’s imperative the fight just gets made. Therefore, where it takes place for now is a secondary matter.

HEAVYWEIGHT REMATCH

They will agree on a two-fight deal. This gives significant hope that the rematch will happen in the UK.

If it takes place at the end of 2021, then a huge stadium with a roof like that of The Principality Stadium in Wales would be the frontrunner.

Joshua has fought there twice. He won against Joseph Parker and Carlos Takam.







As the venue continues to be a bone of contention, mediation includes Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk.

Situations that see Wilder wanting his shot at Fury. Plus, Usyk being the mandatory challenger to Joshua, still need to be ironed out.

It’s not a straightforward heavyweight deal, obviously. Fingers remain crossed.

