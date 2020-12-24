Seventeen fights for 2020 – No Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao II

The annual occurrence that sees World Boxing News offering a list of ‘Seventeen Fights’ for the coming year, it’s that time again to see if the likes of Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao II managed to get over the line.

Below is the list and whether they did take place this year.

Obviously, from 2021 the list would swell due to the WBC offering a new ‘super-cruiserweight’ category.

In 2019, four of the seventeen made it to the first bell. This year, the pandemic had a massive effect on the sport.

MINIMUMWEIGHT – 105 lbs

Wanheng Menayothin vs Knockout CP Freshmart.

The fight everybody wanted failed to materialize as Wanheng lost for the first time in 55 bouts.

LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT – 108 lbs

Ken Shiro vs Hiroto Kyoguchi.

The latter has signed for Matchroom Sport. Maybe they could secure the fight for 2021?

FLYWEIGHT – 112 lbs

Kosei Tanaka vs JC Martinez.

A solid fight we didn’t get. Fans have the consolation of Tanaka facing Kazuto Ioka on New Year’s Eve instead.

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT – 115 lbs

Roman Gonzalez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai III.

Rungvisai has been ordered to battle the winner of Estrada vs Gonzalez II in 2021.

BANTAMWEIGHT – 118 lbs

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire II.

Should Donaire have fought for the WBC title – as expected, the rematch would certainly have been on for next year.

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT – 122 lbs

Rey Vargas vs Daniel Roman.

Another for 2021.

FEATHERWEIGHT – 126 lbs

Josh Warrington vs Shakur Stevenson.

Much-talked-about but never happened.

SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT – 130 lbs

Leo Santa Cruz vs Carl Frampton III.

With both men needing a big fight for next year, hopes are high.

LIGHTWEIGHT – 135 lbs

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez.

The only fight from the list to take place.

SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT – 140 lbs

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor.

A lot of talk about it the coming year.

WELTERWEIGHT – 147 lbs

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II.

Not a chance that the fight ever happens unless in exhibition status.

SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT – 154 lbs

Jermell Charlo vs Julian Williams.

Charlo went the Rosario route after Williams lost.

MIDDLEWEIGHT – 160 lbs

Jermall Charlo vs Chris Eubank Jr.

WBN heard the fight was on at one point. Ultimately, it failed to happen.



SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT – 168 lbs

Canelo vs Gennadiy Golovkin III.

2021 watch this space.

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT – 175 lbs

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol.

Remains a dream fight.

CRUISERWEIGHT – 200 lbs

Canelo vs Andre Ward.

We will see Canelo at cruiserweight in the future.

HEAVYWEIGHT – 200 lbs+

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury III.

Will it ever?

Look out for the 2021 list in the New Year.

