Julio Cesar Chavez conqueror ‘The Surgeon’ Frankie Randall dies aged 59

Just a step or two away from Christmas, former professional boxer Frankie Randall has died aged only 59.

Frankie, who fought from 1983 to 2005, built a memorable record of seventy-seven fights, including fifty-eight wins, forty-two KO`S, eighteen lost, and one draw. At his peak, he was a tremendous force to be encountered. He lost thirteen of his last sixteen fights when he was well past that awesome best. Before that Frankie,s amateur record was an extraordinary 263-22. Five times he won the Golden Gloves Championship.

Frankie´s greatest fight night was on January 29th, 1994, at the MGM Grand Garden’s inauguration in Las Vegas. As an 18-1 rank outsider, he handed the Great Julio Cesar Chavez his first defeat, seizing the WBC super lightweight crown, underlining it with a knockdown via a big right hand in the eleventh round. Up to that point, Julio was an invincible 89-0, with one draw. The split decision sent a shockwave through the boxing world. Julio won back the title on May 7th, with an eighth-round split decision after suffering a cut due to an accidental clash of heads. Frankie won WBC and WBA titles 1994-97. He was the champion of the world three times!

Frankie fought top-quality opponents during his career, including JC thrice, Juan Martin Coggi three times, Freddie Pendleton twice, and Edwin Rosario. in 2004, he came to Mexico City along with his Manager Dan Hal. He fought Julio for the third time in the Plaza de Toros. Everyone was mightily impressed with his strawberry red three-piece suit and his genial, courteous manner.



Julio greeted him like a long lost friend. Sons Julio Jr and Omar shook his hand respectfully. But to roars of laughter, flame-haired daughter Gina warned Frankie in no uncertain terms: “Don´t you dare hurt Dad!” Dan declared: “If it were a running race, Frankie would win it hands down. Unfortunately, it wasn´t, and Julio slugged it out to win a ten-round decision.

Frankie had been in a care home for some time. He had Parkinson’s and dementia.

Frankie loved boxing; especially it is training. He always said: “I love my job.” Quiet, certainly not flashy, Frankie had a marvelous smile and the kindest of hearts.

Although Julio is the darling of Mexican fight fans, Frankie most certainly also won their hearts.

This is a grievous loss to the World of Boxing. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and the entire one hundred and sixty-six nation World Boxing Council Family send their deepest condolences to Frankie´s family and many friends.

What a Great Champion!

Rest in Peace, Dear Frankie.