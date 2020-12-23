WBC order Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to face Estrada vs Gonzalez II winner

World Boxing Council chiefs have made a ruling on the mandatory following the announcement of Juan Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez II.

Estrada and Gonzalez will meet in early 2021 despite Srisaket Sor Rungvisai awaiting his chance.

Explaining how it all unravels, the WBC said: “The WBC is happy to confirm that the unification fight in the super flyweight division between WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada and WBA champion Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez has been confirmed.

“This highly anticipated rematch is made possible due to the exemplary acceptance and sportsmanship of mandatory contender Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who has agreed to step aside to allow this great fight to happen temporarily.

“Rungvisai will keep his mandatory status and #1 ranked position at WBC Super flyweight and will get to fight for the WBC Title next by August/September 2021 against the winner of Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez.

“If the Estrada vs. Gonzalez fight ends in a draw or No Contest, Rungvisai will get to fight the WBC World Champion for the World title next, on the same timeline.

“We would like to wish great success to the promotion and look forward to great activity in this division during 2021- The Year of Boxing.”

