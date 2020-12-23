Unbeaten rising star Jesús Ramos discusses training camp for Boxing Day clash

Unbeaten rising star Jesús Ramos moved his training camp to Colorado Springs and believes the altitude and quality sparring he received will aid him as he prepares to take on Naim Nelson in FOX PBC Fight Night action and on FOX Deportes this Saturday, December 26 from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

“The altitude in Colorado has definitely helped my conditioning,” said the 19-year-old Ramos. “My dad is my head coach, but we’ve also worked with strength and conditioning coach Jamie Belt. At first, it was rough training at this altitude, but I feel more comfortable and much better now.

“Sparring with former champions Maurice Hooker and Robert Brant is great experience for me. Combined with this being my second fight in ‘the bubble’, I’m ready to put on an explosive performance December 26.”

Ramos has continued to look for ways to improve his arsenal as he heads into the matchup against Nelson. Nelson’s most notable opponent is WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario Barrios, and Ramos’ goal is to outdo the performance that Barrios had against Nelson, while also showing off new aspects of his skillset.

“I have a shorter opponent for this fight, so I know I’ll be throwing my jab consistently,” said Ramos. “We’ve also been working on my angles and being more creative with my punches. I’ve only seen a couple of tapes on Nelson, but I know he likes to come forward. I feel strong and ready for whatever he brings.

“Nelson was stopped against Barrios, but I believe it was because of a shoulder injury. I’m looking to give him a loss but with an actual knockout this time. I’m going to perform with my style and make him fight my fight. I’ll take my time, use my jab, and when the time comes, I’ll take advantage and get him out of there.”

In addition to his father and head trainer Jesús Sr., Ramos’ uncle and veteran welterweight contender Abel Ramos has been by his side and providing motivation for Jesús Jr.’s burgeoning career. With seeing what Abel has accomplished, Jesús Jr. knows what it will take to reach his boxing dreams for 2021 and beyond.

“The most important thing I’ve learned from Abel is that anything is possible if I work hard and don’t give up on my dreams,” said Ramos. “I feel like by 21-years-old, I’ll be more than ready to compete for a title. I think I need a couple more tough fights under my belt before I go in there against a champion, but once I get that, I’ll be prepared for a title shot.

“Hopefully 2021 brings a lot more fights so that I can stay active and get those fights to prepare me for a title fight. We want tough fights and I just want to stay dedicated. Even when I’m outside of the ring I’ll be studying and doing whatever I can to get ready for my shot when it comes.”