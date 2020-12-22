Samuel Antwi signs with Dave Coldwell, calls out Florian Marku

Dave Coldwell’s management stable has been bolstered with the signing of Samuel Antwi.

The London welterweight, a former Southern Area champion, has placed his blossoming career in the hands of Coldwell and he’s under no doubt that he has made the perfect choice when selecting his manager.

“It was an easy decision to let Dave Coldwell move me on in my career,” revealed Antwi. “I’ve looked at the work he’s done with his other fighters and you can’t help but be impressed.

“Not only does he know the sport from a fighting perspective, he also knows the business side and I’m certain he’ll do what’s right for me. 2021 is coming up and there’s some big fights that I want to take part in.

“Florian Marku is a good fight for me because of all the hype he’s generating and after that I want to start climbing the rankings.”

On his new acquisition, Coldwell added, “He’s a very good fighter who I believe has a lot to offer and the welterweight division in Britain is the perfect place to show his many qualities.

“A look at 147 in the U.K. sees big names like Connor Benn and Josh Kelly hoping to hit world level, and then you also have people coming up behind them like Florian Marku and Chris Kongo.

“I fully believe that Samuel is good enough to mix in this class and I’ll be doing all I can to get him those big opportunities.”