Fighter of the Year 2020: Teofimo Lopez and Canelo gain early momentum

Lightweight star Teofimo Lopez and current pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez are leading the way in the race for Fighter of the Year 2020.

Firstly, Lopez took an early lead in the first few hours of voting in the only yearly award voted for by the fans. Lopez gained almost half of all ballots cast.

Secondly, Canelo is not far behind.

However, it’s an ominous sign that Lopez could be pulling away already.

Furthermore, with the possible exception of Errol Spence, the other four nominees may be out of the running after day one.

The nominees:

PLEASE NOTE: Tyson Fury was not included after consultation with promoter Frank Warren.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ

Firstly, the current undisputed lightweight champion, Teofimo Lopez, enjoyed a breakout year in the pound for pound rankings after defeating Vasyl Lomachenko.

Lopez is already being linked to huge fights at 135 against Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. Plus Gervonta Davis in 2021.

ERROL SPENCE JR

The unified welterweight ruler, Errol Spence, defeated Danny Garcia after recovering from a life-threatening car accident in late 2019.

Spence answered questions on whether he was fully recovered unequivocally in November.

ROMAN GONZALEZ

A former pound for pound number one, Roman Gonzalez, was written off when losing versus Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Dusting himself down, ‘Chocolatito’ returned fire. He’s now a world champion again and aiming to break back into the top ten with a victory over Juan Estrada in 2021.

JERMELL CHARLO

Now a three-belt champion at 154 pounds, Jermell Charlo is another fighter who was forced to come back from a setback.

Charlo added two more championships to his haul when defeating Jeison Rosario earlier this year in sharing a Pay Per View with his brother Jermall.

CANELO ALVAREZ

Cementing his place as the best fighter on the planet in December, Canelo Alvarez has the best resume.

He commands the most money and certainly gets the highest ratings. Canelo became a four-weight world champion when dominating Callum Smith in Texas to win yet another lineal title.

GERVONTA DAVIS

Making his Pay Per View debut in 2020, Gervonta Davis defeated Leo Santa Cruz in a breakout performance for the Floyd Mayweather protege.

Next year certainly promises to be even bigger for Davis should he land a possible two-fight saga with fellow-nominee Teofimo Lopez.

A big year is expected due to exploits in 2020.

