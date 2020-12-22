EXCLUSIVE: Amer Abdallah talks Badou Jack and Viddal Riley next moves

Joe Scarnici / Triller

Manager Amer Abdallah held mixed emotions at the recent Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition amidst different fortunes for fighters Badou Jack and Viddal Riley.

Former world champion Jack fought and looked dominant in picking up another victory. However, Riley had been forced off the bill a few days beforehand.

Due to a lower back injury, Riley’s participation in the Pay Per View was ended as he recovers from the ailment.

Abdallah is already planning what’s next for the Briton, signed to Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s promotional company.

“Viddal, he’s obviously devastated to have missed such a massive opportunity. It was such a large stage for him,” Abdallah exclusively told World Boxing News.

“But collectively, we decided his health and future have to always be at the forefront of any decision we make.

“He is currently rehabilitating the injury, and I look forward to seeing him back in early 2021.

“We are looking forward to working with Mayweather Promotions and putting on a big homecoming fight for Viddal in the UK.”

On what heights Viddal should be aiming for in the sport, Abdallah added: “As long as he stays healthy, he is without a doubt world champion material.

“Had he not been injured? We had another fight lined up for him in December. And another early next year.

“Again, his health is first and foremost, and once he is back, we will pick up where we left off.

“As far as Badou is concerned, he has some unfinished business at light heavyweight, and our plan is for him to be dominant in that weight division.

“Although he is 36, his energy levels, strength, speed, and most important determination, are at an all-time high.”

BADOU JACK THE RIPPER

Asked whether ‘The Ripper’ will remain at 175, Abdallah was not averse to heading north in poundage.

“Moving up to cruiserweight is not out of the question and definitely something I believe he would entertain,” he pointed out.

“As of now, we are waiting for Mayweather Promotions to secure our next fight. We are hoping it will be in early 2021 – God willing.”

Concluding on Jack’s victory over Blake McKernan, the former fighter stated: “Badou was dominant and worked on some new things with his new trainer Jonathan Banks.

“Overall, a great performance. I was happy to see him back in action. For him to walk away with a decisive victory.”

Plenty to consider for Badou Jack and Viddal Riley in 2021.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.

