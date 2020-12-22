Businessman Joe Fournier set to return to boxing after four years away

Fournier (10-0) is set to return following a four-year absence, as he looks to build on the impressive performances he produced when winning all ten of his professional fights.

His victories around the world led to him being ranked as the #10 light-heavyweight in the world by the WBA at one stage, whilst he is also an extremely successful businessman outside of the ring.

Speaking on his signing, Fournier said: “I’m very proud and humbled to have signed with MTK Global. After meeting with the senior team it really feels like I’m joining a part of a big family.

“I’m super excited to be getting back in the ring in 2021 and have no doubt my career will go from strength to strength with one of the biggest managements companies in the world.

“Just looking at what they have not only done for British Boxing but also the world stage is astonishing, and made my decision extremely easy.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan added: “It’s great to welcome Joe Fournier to the team. He is set to make his long-awaited return after several years out, and we are all excited to see what he is capable of.”

News on when Fournier will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.