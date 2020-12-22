Anthony Joshua gives ‘substantial financial backing’ to amateur federations

Mark Robinson

Heavyweight Champion of the World and former Olympic Gold Medalist Anthony Joshua OBE has announced he has given substantial financial backing to the Amateur National boxing federations.

AJ’s donation will cover England, Wales, and Scotland. The unified ruler wants to give something back during the pandemic.

The money will be distributed directly to clubs in most need of support through the National federations.

An agreement is in place that all funding is ring-fenced for the clubs only.

The move comes to help support the sport that gave him so much. To help them survive the toughest period in history.

Amateur clubs up and down the country have been forced to close their doors during the pandemic with little hope on the horizon.

Often the heart of a community, these clubs have a rich history. A proven record in helping adults and children cope with physical and mental struggles.

Anthony has also taken the opportunity to financially contribute to his own Amateur gym Finchley ABC and gift a new training kit.

It is a gift that will also be extended to the regional federations. Under Armor, with one of Anthony’s major partners, offering to match Anthony’s financial offer in products.

ANTHONY JOSHUA NEXT MOVE

Joshua’s helping hand comes just days after a stoppage win over mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in London.

Talks a now underway for a massive undisputed clash with Tyson Fury in the summer of 2021. An initial 50-50 deal is agreed upon.

More news is expected on the British super-fight in the New Year. Fingers crossed.

