Undefeated featherweight Aram Avagyan confident ahead of ShoBox clash

Undefeated featherweight Aram Avagyan says he is surprising even himself with the improvements he is making while training in Glendale, California, to meet Jose ‘Magnifico’ Nunez in an eight-round showdown live on ShoBox: The New Generation on Wednesday, January 20 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

“With every training session I’m getting better and better,” said Avagyan of his work with trainer Edmund Taverdyan at Glendale Fighting Club. “I am learning new things every day and there are no limits to the heights I can reach. I’ll be putting my new skills and new combinations on display on fight night.”

Avagyan (10-0-1, 4KOs), who represented Armenia in the 2016 Rio Olympics and Panama’s Nuñez (11-0-1, 4KOs) will meet in an eight-round featherweight bout, as part of an exciting televised quadrupleheader live on SHOWTIME, Wednesday, January 20, from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

The eight televised fighters are represented by five different promoters: Sampson Boxing, DiBella Entertainment, Paco Boxing, Kings Promotions and Salita Promotions. In the night’s main event, Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-0, 10KOs) takes on Mykquan Williams (15-0-1, 7KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight bout.

In the co-main event, Patrick Cora (10-0, 7KOs) and Hurshidbek Normatov (10-0, 3KOs) meet in an eight-round welterweight contest. Also scheduled for the televised portion of the event are Martino Jules (10-0, 2KOs) and Pedro Márquez Medina (12-1, 8KOs), who will clash in an eight-round featherweight battle.

Avagyan made his ShoBox debut last March, as part of the last US-based show prior to the pandemic, by scoring an eight-round majority decision over formerly unbeaten Dagoberto Aguero. The 29-year-old says training camps in the US are a necessary part of his future plans.

“America is the heart of boxing,” he said. “You have to come here if you want to make a name for yourself. All the best sparring and all the best coaches are here. For amateur boxing, there are great gyms all over the world, but for pro boxing, you have to be here, or you are nowhere.”

An old-school type fighter who will gladly take one to give one, Avagyan says he’s ready for anything the 22-year-old southpaw Nunez can throw.





“I’m ready for anything. I am coming in like a warrior to defeat my enemy. Fighting on Showtime is a dream come true and I will show the fans my fighting heart in battle that night. My opponent is a good fighter and a worthy challenge, but there will be no stopping me. I am fighting for my dreams and my country of Armenia.”

“Aram is an undefeated fighter with four undefeated fighters on his record and he is only 10-0,” said Avagyan’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “That accomplishment makes him one of the hottest prospect/contenders to watch in 2021. I am grateful that he has an opportunity to showcase his skills to a nationwide audience on the first ShoBox of 2021.”