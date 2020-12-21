‘Irish’ Micky Ward names top four P4P boxers, makes Fury vs AJ prediction

Stacey Verbeek

Sirius XM welcomed ‘Irish’ Micky Ward and Dicky Eklund to the Ak and Barak Show to mark the tenth anniversary of the Oscar-winning ‘The Fighter’ movie.

In 2010, the film was critically acclaimed and starred Hollywood icon Mark Wahlberg as Micky and Academy Award winner Christian Bale.

Micky also had some poignant comments when ruling out an exhibition fight for himself and discussing the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones fight.

Ward names welterweight star Terence Crawford one of the best P4P fighters in the world. He also talks about the current welterweight division and names the top four boxers in the world.

The legend, who enjoyed one of the best rivalries in the history of the sport with Arturo Gatti, then says Tyson Fury would beat British rival Anthony Joshua if they fought.

MICKY WARD & DICKY EKLUND

• Christian Bale played his role well in The Fighter.

• Micky wouldn’t trade anything for the career he had because he’d rather be the people’s champ than any other champion.

• Micky has been diagnosed with CTE.

• He says he would never come back to fight in an exhibition or any other capacity.

• Micky had layoffs because he noticed he was fighting for the right reasons.

• Micky’s P4P top guy comes down to Crawford, Canelo, Spence, and Garcia. All are in that conversation.

• There are so many great fighters out there in a stacked WW division. It’s been a while since we’ve had this.

• Micky would take Fury over the Joshua.

Canelo Alvarez recently cemented his place at the top of the World Boxing News Pound for Pound list after winning a fourth weight world title.

