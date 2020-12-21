Ilunga Makabu makes first successful WBC cruiserweight title defense

WBC

World Boxing Council cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu made the first successful defense of his title by knocking out Olanrewaju Durodola in the seventh round this Saturday night in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Makabu started with his jab keeping his rival at a distance. Then he more aggressive.

Durodola fought back and looked better in the third, tagging Makabu, looking to strike back with countermanding power.

In the fourth and fifth rounds, the champion used his great experience and managed to hurt Durodola with power punches.

In the sixth round, the Nigerian fighter looked fatigued by the punishment received, which Makabu took advantage of and continue connecting.

The end came in round 7 when after an attack from Durodola, who was hoping to connect effectively, was countered by Makabu with a powerful left, which sent him to the canvas. Despite his efforts to beat the count, he could not continue, as the referee saved him and stopped the fight.

Makabu improved his record to 28 wins with 25 knockouts and only 2 losses.

The supervisor of the combat was the vice president of the WBC, Tunisian Houcine Houichi.

WBC CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONS:

1. Marvin Camel (US) 1980

2. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) 1980 – 1982

3. S.T. Gordon (US) 1982 – 1983

4. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1983 – 1985

5. Alfonzo Ratliff (US) 1985

6. Bernard Benton (US) 1985 – 1986

7. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1986 – 1988

8. Evander Holyfield (US) 1988

9. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1989 – 1990

10. Massimiliano Duran (Italy) 1990 – 1991

11. Anaclet Wamba (France) 1991 – 1995

12. Marcelo Dominguez (Arg) 1995 – 1998

13. Juan Carlos Gomez (Cuba) 1998 – 2002

14. Wayne Braithwaite (Guyana) 2002 – 2005

15. Jean-Marc Mormeck (France) 2007

16. O’Neil Bell (US) 2006 – 2007

17. Jean-Marc Mormeck (France)* 2007

18. David Haye (UK) 2007 – 2008

19. Giacobbe Fragomeni (Italy) 2008 – 2009

20. Zsolt Erdei (Hungary) 2008 – 2010

2010 – Today

21. Krzystof Wlodarczyk (Poland) 2010 – 2014

22. Grigory Drozd (Russia) 2014 – 2015

23. Tony Bellew (UK) 2016 – 2017

24. Mairis Briedis (Latvia) 2017 – 2018

25. Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine) 2018 – 2019

26. Ilunga Makubu (Congo) 2020 –

* Regained







GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE CRUISERWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

76 cruiserweight world championship bouts have been held in the history of the WBC.

22 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only two have regained the title: Carlos de Leon (Puerto Rico) three times, Jean-Marc Mormeck (France) one time.

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.

