Boxing’s P4P King Canelo Alvarez has next two fights lined up for 2021

Ed Mulholland / Amanda Westcott

Boxing’s Pound for Pound king Canelo Alvarez already has two title bouts lined up for 2021 following an exceptional victory at the weekend in Texas.

According to Matchroom Promoter Eddie Hearn, Canelo will face an old adversary after a rescheduled opponent steps in next.

Working with Canelo Promotions on the victory over Callum Smith, Hearn firmly believes the 30-year-old will continue this partnership despite rumors to the contrary.

It’s thought Canelo will move to a Pay Per View platform for his next clash after cementing his place as the biggest name in the sport.

DAZN, who currently deals with Hearn but has none in place with Canelo, doesn’t currently offer a paid outlet.

Despite this fact, Hearn has already predicted the four-weight world champion’s next two fights.

“He loves to take on the best. He’s a hell of a fighter,” said Hearn to BBC Radio 5 Live. “Billy Joe Saunders and then GGG in that order,” he added.

On why he sees those two foes being next one after the other, Hearn continued: “I think he’s going to want to pick up the other belts in the division.

“Therefore, I think he’ll go for Billy next.”

Discussing the events witnessed on Saturday night, Hearn was in awe of Canelo, just like the rest of the world.

“You just saw the pound-for-pound king. Callum Smith is so tough. I think he detached his bicep in the second or third round, but it didn’t really matter.

“It was a masterclass from Canelo. I just left Smith’s changing room, and everyone is talking about Alvarez. He’s just so good.

“I’m proud of Callum. He never stopped throwing but he came up against the best fighter on the planet.”







CANELO ALVAREZ CINCO de MAYO

WBN understands, as reported previously, that Canelo vs. Gennadiy Golovkin is the main target for the Cinco de Mayo weekend of 2021.

Whether that will go down on PPV had to be worked out between all parties. GGG is not currently involved in a PPV situation.

DAZN has toyed with the idea of opening up a PPV option on their streaming service. Canelo vs. Smith had an option to purchase the event and others for a set price.

If they plan to extend is yet to be revealed. Canelo is not due to announce his May bout until late January at the earliest.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.