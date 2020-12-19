Tyson Fury reveals real reason why he wants out of BBC SPOTY running

ITV

Two-time heavyweight ruler Tyson Fury has revealed the real reason he wants out of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year list for 2020.

‘The Gypsy King’ discussed the matter on this Saturday night’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, alongside Dame Joan Collins, comedian Russell Kane and presenter Maya Jama.

As well as discussing a clash with Anthony Joshua, Tyson addressed his desire to be removed from the BBC Sports Personality fan-voted award list by telling Ross: “I’ve asked to be taken off a list. They’ve not listened.

“I’ve even sent them a legal letter to be taken off. They’re still not listening. So they’re trying to take away my rights as a person, not to do something that I don’t want to do.

“My name shouldn’t be on there if I don’t want it on there. It’s a free country. They are doing something that I do not wish to participate in.”

Airing why, Fury added: “The reason is, I don’t want an award from someone to say I’m a sports personality.

“I know what I am and who I am, and I know what I’ve achieved, I know what I’ve come back from. I don’t need a glass trophy.

“I’m the people’s champion. I don’t need this glamorous trophy to say who I am and what I’ve done.”

TYSON FURY SPOTY

Of people perhaps wanting to vote and show him what he means to them, he says: “I’m the people’s champion. I don’t need to be on that list.

“If I don’t wish to be on that list, surely I shouldn’t be forced into doing something I don’t want to do.”

Fury is in talks with Joshua to fight in 2021 but admitted that he doesn’t really know whether his British rival wants to fight.

A rather bemused Dame Joan added her thoughts on boxing during the taping. She said: “I wouldn’t say I’m a fan. I get upset when I see someone get hit. I feel for them.”







Discussing lockdown, fellow-guest Maya Jama says: “I didn’t Zoom date. I think a Zoom date is way more intense than a normal date.

“There’s no escape. You’re stuck. I didn’t do any dates.”

WATCH THE JONATHAN ROSS SHOW, SATURDAY 19TH DECEMBER, 9.25 PM ON ITV.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.