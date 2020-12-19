Killer spark missing as Gennadiy Golovkin fails to ignite for Canelo trilogy

Melina Pizano

Gennadiy Golovkin gave Kamil Szeremeta a beating on Friday evening in Hollywood to score a record-breaking 21st middleweight title defense.

The Kazakh hardman, who has won the WBN Fighter of the Year a record four times, barely got out of second gear as he beat down the hapless Pole.

Szeremeta was never really in the fight. He took his lumps round after round as Golovkin failed to ignite with that killer blow.

Dropping his opponent in four of seven rounds, ‘GGG’ looked more labored than usual. He couldn’t find that extra wallop that would usually end a fight instantly or cripple his foe.

At 38 and pushing towards 39 in the first quarter of 2021, questions are raised about whether Golovkin remains a severe challenge to his Mexican nemesis Canelo Alvarez.

Eight years his junior, Canelo has maneuvered his way around the third fight with Golovkin despite high controversy from their two meetings.

A win and a draw in the 30-year-old’s favor was enough for Canelo to consider their rivalry off the menu.

Fan interest has revived the saga for 2021, although on this showing, Golovkin is undoubtedly not the threat he was in their first meeting three years ago.

At present, a date of May 1st on Cinco De Mayo weekend has been penciled in for the pair to do it again on DAZN if it’s necessary after this showing is the big question.

Canelo will be keen to see out the rivalry. The P4P king may put a large rubber stamp on it with Golovkin certainly past his best right now.





GOLOVKIN UNDERCARD

Golovkin’s compatriot Ali Akhmedov lost his undefeated record and a chance to own the IBO super-middleweight title on the undercard.

The previously unfancied Carlos Gongora stopped him in the twelve’s final round.

At 168, Briton John Ryder pushed to 29-5 with a unanimous decision win over Mike Guy. The man who pushed Callum Smith all the way and should have gotten the verdict is now on the hunt for a big fight.

At super featherweight, Hyun Mi Choi stayed undefeated by out-pointing Calista Silgado. Choi retained her WBA strap in the process.

Welterweight Reshat Mati is now 9-0 after a sixth-round stoppage of Dennis Okoth. While featherweight prospect Jalan Walker has won seven in a row following a points verdict against Diuhl Olguin.

