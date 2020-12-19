EXCLUSIVE: Amer Abdallah addresses Mike Tyson vs. Tyson Fury or AJ

Joe Scarnici / Triller

Amer Abdallah has added his opinion to calls for Mike Tyson to face the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua following his return to action.

Tyson, 54, came back to considerable fanfare as the youngest ever heavyweight champion scored a draw with ex-pound for pound king Roy Jones Jr.

The Badou Jack and Viddal Riley manager spoke to WBN after reflection of the November 28 event. It has since been deemed a massive success.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. is expected to break the top ten for the most Pay Per View purchases in US broadcast history.

Streamed on Triller, plenty more events are planned for the future.

Most expect Tyson to take on another past master as part of his ‘Legends Only League.’ There has been surprising social media clamor for ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ to go for a title shot.

To do this, ‘Iron’ Mike would have to face the likes of Fury or Joshua. Firmly a step too far, even for Tyson.

Abdallah believes even putting that question out there could be a disservice to Tyson’s considerable legacy.

“Look, Mike Tyson is 54 years old. Before answering that question, I think it’s important to ask why we asked the question,” Abdallah exclusively told World Boxing News.

“The reason we do is that we have yet to see a heavyweight sensation as dominant as Mike since his time.

“So as soon as he does an exhibition, we immediately jump to throwing him in with guys half his age and at their prime.

"I think Mike has done enough in his career. He's done enough for his legacy not to have to be asked those kinds of questions."







MIKE TYSON LEGACY

He continued: “If he would like to fight for the sake of his passion for the game, entertainment, and thrill of fighting, he can do whatever he wants and fight anyone he wants.

“I assure you everyone will still tune in regardless of who it is. But for anything to happen at this stage of his life and for us to have that overshadow what he did during his prime would be a huge injustice to him.”

On the show itself, which saw live entertainment mixed with a mixture of pugilistic clashes, Abdallah concluded: “I think the fight was great for boxing!

“Two living legends. Two icons that the boxing world has watched throughout their careers. They still show the same passion.

“They showed determination as they did during their prime. It was so inspirational.

“The fight itself turned out to be very entertaining. It was a high action fight. It was just amazing to see these guys performing at this stage of their lives.”

