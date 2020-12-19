Blog or YouTube Channel? Learn Which One Has More Potential

If you are searching for a profitable online career, then you must either establish a blog or start a YouTube channel. Both of these mediums, have great potential to offer you a lucrative career. However, both have their own advantages and disadvantages, making the decision a difficult one.

In this article, you are going to discover the different aspects of a blog and a YouTube channel so that you can figure out which is the best one for you. Of course, a YouTube channel has the advantage that you buy YouTube views from Stormviews and make your beginning a much easier one, compared to the beginning of a blogging career.

#1 How Difficult it is to Establish One

The first thing that you need to compare is how difficult is to create your platform. On one hand, a YouTube channel is very easy to create. You only need to register to YouTube with an email address and you can have a channel in just a few minutes. In addition to this, you can upload a profile picture and channel art and have a perfect profile very quickly. On the other hand, creating a blog is more complex. Of course, there are websites that allow you to use ready-made templates. However, even in these cases, you still need to know coding to get the look you actually want. Therefore, a YouTube channel is much easier to create.

#2 What Equipment do you need?

Another thing that you need to consider before picking the right online career is the equipment you need. A blog will only require you to have a text processor and maybe some image editing software. On the other hand, however, your YouTube channel demands that you have a decent camera and microphone, as well as video editing software. Furthermore, if you want a more professional look, you also need to purchase some lighting equipment. Therefore, when it comes to the tools you need, a blog is a much easier option for you. Nevertheless, if you get YouTube views from Stormviews, you can find great success even with the minimum equipment.

#3 How Many Users on Each Platform

One more aspect of these two platforms is the users you can reach. In theory, a blog is a much better option as it can become available to every person on the Internet. If you follow the right SEO practices, your blog posts will appear on Google search, bringing you a lot of new users. However, the Internet is competitive and you can’t be sure of your success. On the other side, YouTube is an equally large platform, with around 2 billion active users every month. This means that almost have of the users on the Internet are visiting YouTube regularly. Therefore, this aspect is a close call for both of these platforms.

#4 How Competitive is the Niche you have Chosen

When you are looking to establish the best platform, you need to check the competition you will face. For example, gaming is an extremely difficult niche on YouTube, while technology is one of the most difficult ones when it comes to blogging. Therefore, before you decide which platform is the best, you need to check how many creators are posting about the topics that interest you. On YouTube, there are a lot of beauty influencers, like Jeffree Star, while in the blogging community there are a lot of book bloggers. No matter your niche though, you can always visit Stormviews to buy YouTube views and boost your endeavor.

#5 How you Can Monetize your Content

The most important thing that you need to check before you establish a platform is the monetization methods. For a blog, you can take advantage of Google AdWords or use affiliate links. However, you can’t really control where the ads will be placed on your website and what will be shown on them. A YouTube channel, however, can also be used for ads. Nevertheless, you always know when and where these ads will be shown to your audience. In addition to this, you can include affiliate links on your descriptions and sell your own merchandise. Many YouTubers are now relying on crowdfunding to make a living.

#6 How Easy it is to Go Viral

One of the quickest ways to find success on the Internet is to post content that can easily go viral. Your posts or videos need to capture the users’ attention and make them want to share them on their social media. From there, other users will discover and share them in their profiles. This simple process will bring you a lot of followers, which will help you in your monetization endeavors. If you research viral content, you will find that videos are much easier to be shared and for this reason, a YouTube channel is the best option for you. In fact, you can visit Stormviews to buy YouTube views and help your videos from the very beginning.

#7 Which is the Platform that your Target Audience Prefers

However, one of the biggest factors that will influence your decision is the preferences of your audience. Depending on your niche, you will find that different users prefer a different type of content. For example, book lovers prefer to read their book reviews rather than watching a video. So, if you are interested in this niche, you will benefit more from a blog and not from a YouTube channel.

#8 How Quickly you Can Start Getting Followers

Lastly, before you choose to create a blog or a YouTube channel, you need to figure out how quickly you can get starting gathering an audience. Even though a blog might have the potential to reach more users, it is actually more difficult to reach them and convince them to follow you. A YouTube channel can grow quickly, especially if you buy YouTube views from Stormviews.

Conclusion

As you may realize, a blog and a YouTube channel both have challenges that you need to overcome. However, if you compare the two of them, you will realize that you can attract more users with video content. For this reason, establish a YouTube channel and buy YouTube views from Stormviews to start growing it immediately.