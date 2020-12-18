MTK Alberta make three new signings

MTK Global is delighted to announce three brand new signings for the MTK Alberta Gym in Canada.

Rising stars Angelo Habib (1-0), Aaron Gallant (2-0, 2 KOs), and Brent Anderson have all been signed, with the trio highly-regarded throughout Canada.

Habib joins the team after he dominantly won his professional debut back in February. Gallant has won both of his professional fights by TKO, whilst also having an action-packed MMA career, and Anderson prepares to enter the paid ranks after a successful amateur career.

The three fighters look destined for big things, and head of MTK Alberta Kieran Keddle is delighted to have them join the team.

Keddle said: “I have sat down with all of the boxers, discussed the career paths and expectations. They are chomping at the bit for 2021. This will be the first of many more signings over the next 12 months. MTK Global is the biggest boxing management company in the world, for them to have a office here in Alberta is massive.

“Angelo Habib is a very technical boxer who has dedicated his whole life to the game of boxing. He’s an intelligent young man with a popular following, and I’m very happy that he’s part of MTK Global.

“Aaron Gallant is an experienced fighter whose fought on all levels whether it be in the ring or cage. He’s a powerful man who has incredible confidence.

“Brent Anderson comes from a small town called Taber. He’s a former Canadian amateur and one of the nicest guys you could meet, but he’s a real finisher in the ring. He will bring excitement to boxing.”