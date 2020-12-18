Jose Luis Rodriguez ready to shine on 321 Boxing show

Kyte Monroe

Battle tested warrior, Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (23-13-1, 13 KOs), is ready to do battle with undefeated rising star, Ruben “Ace” Torres (13-0, 11 KOs), on December 20, 2020, as part of Thompson Boxing Promotions final 3.2.1. Boxing event of year. The 8-round main event bout will headline a three fight action packed card.

Mario Hernandez (10-1-1, 3 KOs) vs. Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (14-1, 8 KO), will serve as the co-feature, while Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Louis Hernandez (8-0-1, 6 KOs), will be the opening bout set for 6-rounds in the middleweight division.

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Fight Hub TV. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is what Rodriguez had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Torres, and more.

On this recent training camp.

“Camp has been good, I am very focused. I feel I have an advantage against my opponent since he took the fight on short notice, and my last opponent, Michael Dutchover, has a similar style since they’re training partners. I am ready to go to war.”

On his matchup with Ruben Torres.

“He is a good young fighter, but he still has a lot to learn. I am more experienced and have been in there with world champions. I just think I have too much experience for him at this stage in his career. He will see a higher level of fighter against me, and it I’ll be too much for him. He’s going to lose his undefeated record.”

On what a win would do for your career.

“A win would secure me a big fight. I should’ve gotten a win over Bakhtiyar Eyubov, but it was ruled a draw. This will be my chance to land a big fight and a big opportunity, with a win over Ruben Torres.”

On being the underdog.

“I love it to be honest. I have no pressure, and I am able to go at this fight like I am in the gym. Torres has to look good, and I am certain he will not.”