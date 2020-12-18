Gustavo Lemos, Rey Hurtado collide this Friday night in Argentina

Power-puncher and top p4p from Argentina, Gustavo “Eléctrico” Lemos (24-0, 14 KO), will face Bolivian Yakmani “El Rey” Hurtado for the latino IBF super lightweight belt this friday in Zavalla, Santa Fe province, Argentina. The event is promoted by OR Promotions and will be televised by TyC Sports at 11 p.m. (local time), 9 p.m (ET).

Lemos, 24, back in action in his first 2020 appearance. The undefeated countryman and IBF lightweight #3 is looking for an eliminator shot. “I’m so motivated and ready if the eliminator appears. However, I know that Hurtado knocked-out the promoted Chilean Cristian Salas in his last fight, so I should be careful because he wants to surprise again”, Lemos says.

The boxer from Tres Arroyos city and promoted by OR Promotions, is considered one of the best fighters in his country, growing notably in each fight. In 2019, he knocked-out Colombian Galvis Guerra, Mexican Jorge “Maromerito” Páez Jr., Venezuelan Pedro Verdu, Argentinian Jonathan Eniz and Venezuelan Yeison González.

In the main-card, former 135 and 140 IBF world champ, Victoria Bustos (19-6), will face former world 126 WBA and 130 IBF, Claudia Lopez (26-11, 6 KO), in a 8-round contest.

In addition, talented Agustin “Sugar” Quintana (12-1-1, 8 KO), WBA Fedebol 135 king, will fight in a 8-round battle against undefeated Cristian Villarreal (9-0-2, 1 KO), and the powerful prospect Jesus “Maquinita” Burgos (1-0, 1 KO), will meet Matias Garcia (5-1) in a no-favourite 4-round fight.