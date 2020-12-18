World Boxing News provides the latest boxing results from Kazakhstan and the Dominican Republic.

Astana, Kazakhstan: Super Middle: Aidos Yerbossynuly (15-0) W TKO 3 Issah Samir (19-1).

Kazakh Yerbossynuly halts Samir in a confused ending. Yerbossynuly was in control from the start and over the first two rounds was landing strong rights to the head and left hooks to the body.

Samir is really only a middleweight and was slow carrying 7 ½lbs more than in his last fight but showed some fire at times. In the third after Yerbossynuly had scored with some heavy punches Samir tried to hold.

Yerbossynuly swung him round and into the rope. With Samir side on to him Yerbossynuly reached around and connected with left hooks to the body and a right to the head. As Samir dropped to his haunches Yerbossynuly landed a right to the head.

Samir got up and complained about the punches then ignored the referee stalking up and down beside the ropes whilst the referee counted to eight and with Samir still refusing to acknowledge the count the referee waived the fight over.

A confused ending but Yerbossynuly was on his way to a win. He retains a whole slew of titles in the WBC Asian, WBA International and WBO Global. First fight outside Ghana and first fight for 16 months.

16 December

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: Minimumweight: Erick Rosa (2-0) W PTS 10 Byron Castellon (15-14-3,1ND).Super Light: Jovanie Santiago (14-0-1) W KO 1 Juan Zegarra (16-0,1ND).

Rosa vs. Castellon

Flashy young southpaw Rosa outpoints more experienced Castellon. Rosa was too quick for Castellon and had the Nicaraguan under pressure for the whole fight sometimes he was overconfident and too showy and that let Castellon have some success but not a lot as Rosa was a few level above Castellon when it came to skill and hand speed and was a comfortable winner. Scores 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93 for Rosa who retains the WBC Latino and WBA Fedelatin belts that he won in his first pro fight. A former Dominican Youth champion and Independence Cup gold medallist he is being fast—tracked to a world title shot next year and is already rated No 14 by the WBA. Castellon had lost a split decision to current WBA No 2 Byron Rojas last year.

Santiago vs. Zegarra

Santiago too strong for Zegarra and wins inside a round. Santiago quickly forced Zegarra onto the defensive and was connecting with left hooks to the body. Zegarra fired back until a right to the body saw him go down on one knee and he was counted out. Ten wins by KO/TKO for Puerto Rican Santiago who was defending the WBA Fedelatin title. Peruvian southpaw Zegarra had won his last twelve fights.