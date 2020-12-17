UK boxers to fight wearing pink nail varnish for breast cancer awareness

Hennessy Sports Championship Boxing 17/12/2020 Redditch Pic: Christopher Dean for Hennessy Sports 07930 364436 dean_christopher3@sky.com Michael Hennessy Jnr, Idris Virgo & Sammy Cantwell show their support for Future Dream Breast Cancer charity by painting their nails Pink

Leading boxers, including Idris Virgo, Michael Hennessy Jr, and Sammy Cantwell, will compete this Friday wearing pink nail varnish, to encourage those battling breast cancer to keep fighting, in a new campaign for charity Future Dreams.

The boxers will all compete on a show on Friday 18th December, which is headlined by the mouthwatering British Light-Heavyweight title showdown between Shakan Pitters and Craig Richards, live on Channel 5 from 10.30pm.

The initiative follows in the footsteps of snooker player, Ronnie O’Sullivan, who painted his nails pink in support of Future Dreams in October during the English Open.

Promoter Mick Hennessy is thrilled to be supporting Future Dreams, saying: “It’s been a tough year for everyone, particularly those fighting such a terrible disease as breast cancer. I’m so pleased that we’re able to do something to create awareness for such an important cause in women’s breast cancer, the guys actually really like it so who knows, this could well become a trend for boxers across the globe moving forward.”







The British Light-Heavyweight title showdown between Birmingham’s Shakan Pitters against Crystal Palace’s Craig Richards headlines the Hennessy Sports fight night, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5. Chief support features the Midlands Area Middleweight Title between Coventry’s River Bent and Burntwood’s Troy Coleman. The undercard features unbeaten Irish super-lightweight sensation Stephen McKenna who takes on Plymouth’s Des Newton; Sevenoaks super-welterweight Michael Hennessy Jr.; Birmingham middleweight Idris Virgo takes on Walsall Kearon Thomas; Bexleyheath super-flyweight Sammy Cantwell and red hot Irish prospect Brett McGinty from County Donegal makes his long awaited professional debut.