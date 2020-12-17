‘I’m going to f*** up punk a** Carl Frampton’ – says Shakur Stevenson

Mikey Williams

Top Rank star Shakur Stevenson has set his sights on battling Carl Frampton provided the former world champion comes through Jamel Herring.

Stevenson, who took to the pro side of the sport like a duck to water after Olympic success, has his eyes firmly set on a meeting with Frampton in 2021.

In an explosive exclusive interview, speaking to Marc Gatford via the MyBetingSites.co.uk blog, the unbeaten American revealed his plans.

“His punk a** doesn’t want to fight me that dude I think he’s scared to fight me. If he comes through [against] Herring I’m going to f** him up,” promised Stevenson.

“I don’t think he’ll fight me. But I think even if he wins he was talking about retiring. I don’t think he really wants to fight me.”

Stevenson is even open to facing Frampton in his beloved Northern Ireland.

“I would love to come to the lion’s den in Belfast and beat-up on Frampton. I’d love to be the person to retire Frampton.

“Frampton has got the perfect style for me. Sit back and box, looking for hard, big punches – that s**t won’t work. Over the course of the fight, I’ll stop him.”

Despite wanting the Frampton collision, Stevenson says countryman Herring may well do a number on him.

“I think Jamel will beat Frampton, I think Frampton is too small. I think Jamel will outbox him. Use his reach and range against Frampton.

“I can’t see him finding a way to hit or reach Jamel. Herring is a really big 130-pounder.”





SHAKUR STEVENSON on Warrington

Turning his attention to Josh Warrington, Stevenson concluded: “I haven’t forgotten about Warrington, I don’t think he’ll be at 126 for too much longer.

“I think Warrington is a decent fighter, better than people give him credit for. He’s a pressure fighter but he’s made for me as a boxer.”

Defeating Toka Kahn Clary recently, Stevenson is in line for some huge fights in the coming year.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.