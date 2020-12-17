Mario Hernandez training camp update for 321 Boxing appearance

Kyte Monroe

Super flyweight prospect, Mario Hernandez (10-1-1, 3 KOs) and Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (14-1, 8 KO), square off on December 20, 2020, as part of Thompson Boxing Promotions final 3.2.1. Boxing event of year.

Sanchez vs. Hernandez, an 8-round bout, will be the co-feature to Ruben “Ace” Torres (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (23-13-1, 13 KOs) scheduled for 8-rounds in the super lightweight division. Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Louis Hernandez (8-0-1, 6 KOs), will be the opening bout set for 6-rounds in the middleweight division.

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Fight Hub TV. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is what Mario Hernandez had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Sanchez, and more.

On his recent training camp.

“Training camp has been tough. I have a lot on the line with this fight, and so does Saul Sanchez, so I am giving it my all. It is easy to say the camp is great and all that, but this is the most exhausted I have ever been for a training camp. I want to win so badly and I’m going to leave everything in the ring this Sunday.

On his matchup with Saul Sanchez.

“Saul is a great fighter, I always knew we would end up fighting, so I am mentally prepared for this fight. I’m expecting a war come fight night. We both like to bring it, and the fans can expect a show-stealing performance from us.”

On what the fans can expect in this fight.

“I think this will be another great fight like Arturo Gatti vs Micky Ward. We both have a lot of heart and throw a lot of punches. It’ll just come down to who can avoid being hit, and I believe that is me.”

On fighting on 3.2.1 Boxing.

“I love fighting for Thompson Boxing and will look to return the favor of them putting me on great cards, by putting forth a great action packed performance.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer, while Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.