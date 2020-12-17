Kieran Gething undergoes successful surgery on elbow injury

Welsh Area super-lightweight champion Kieran Gething (9-2-2, 2KOs) is recovering well from an operation on his elbow.

On Wednesday, December 9, the 26-year-old from Pontypool went under the knife in an attempt to fix an ongoing problem.

He said after the corrective surgery, “The doctor said the operation on my elbow went very well, which is a weight off my mind.

“They had to remove the whole capsule around the joint, as it had thickened and inflamed, they also shaved off some bone – the part that had broken off and calcified.

“In the future, I’ve been advised to use support straps to stop hyperextension occurring again. The injury happened over a period of over five years or so, where it just grew worse and became especially bad in the past year or so.

“I can go running and cycling to keep fit, but just can’t use the elbow for up to three months. I have got a physio appointment on December 27, so I’m already looking forward to that to see if I’m healing well and on track to making my ring return.”

Gething injured his left elbow during training for his intended summer showdown with Irish lightweight champion Gary Cully (11-0, 5KOs), due to take place behind closed doors on August 26.

Although the damage had been sustained over a long period of time, Gething was hopeful to be ok for his fight with Cully but it became evident during sparring sessions that he wouldn’t be able to compete.

However, the MTK-signed talent is now hopeful to make his ring return shortly into the New Year.

“My manager has already said he wants me to go straight into a proper fight, which I believe means a 50-50 fight on TV,” he said excitedly. “I’ve got some time off work to recover but I’m still looking to train to keep my fitness levels up.”





The super-lightweight’s last fight was back in November last year when he reached a stalemate with Londoner Jeff Ofori (10-3-1, 3KOs) in the Golden Contract quarter-finals, which means he hasn’t fought at all in 2020.

Despite such a disappointing setback, the optimist remains upbeat, “I always like to look at things positively. I’ve accepted that 2020 has been taken off the table, but I’m optimistically looking ahead to getting better and fighting again in the New Year.

“I’m happy to go straight into a big fight, like I was preparing for previously. I just can’t wait to get back to punching again and to get my career back on track.”