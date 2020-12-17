Golovkin denies it, but there’s a real chance of Canelo trilogy in May 2021

Ed Mulholland

Gennadiy Golovkin was asked the inevitable question on a trilogy with Canelo Alvarez as the Kakazh puncher nears a record-breaking middleweight title defense.

‘GGG’ faces mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta on Friday, December 18 at Hard Rock Live, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida live on DAZN.

A win puts Golovkin in the supersonic bracket at 160 pounds and in the mix as one of the best to ever compete at the weight.

Upon sealing an expected victory, Golovkin is then pushing towards his forties at lightning speed.

He needs big fights. He craves huge events. They don’t come any bigger than Canelo Alvarez.

Therefore, a trilogy is firmly in the pipeline between the two, provided they get past their respective tests this weekend.

Alvarez will battle lineal super middleweight ruler Callum Smith the night after his old advisory, which may be evidence enough that the pair are already thinking of a synchronized date in 2021.

World Boxing News understands that Canelo vs. GGG III has a window of opportunity for May 2nd in Las Vegas, potentially at the new Allegiant Stadium – home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Although not in those specific terms, this question was put to Golovkin during his forthcoming fight build-up. He firmly denied it.

“I don’t think about this because I’m tired of thinking about it,” said the 38-year-old. “It’s been over two years that we’ve been throwing this around.

“It’s not my fault that this fight has not taken place.”

On a spring clash next year, he added: “Currently, it’s too early to say, but there is a possibility this fight might never happen.”

CANELO vs. GOLOVKIN III

By Cinco de Mayo, Golovkin will be 39 and heading into the realm of ‘he’s not what he was’ or ‘his time has best’ conversations.

Therefore, he needs a great performance on Friday to ensure there’s a reasonable threat to Canelo’s legacy. Otherwise, the fight loses a big selling point.

At present, Canelo has a rolling deal with DAZN, and despite the talk of a move to Showtime, FOX, or ESPN for a Pay Per View run, the Mexican superstar could be open to one further fight on the streaming app.

Golovkin is contracted to DAZN and working alongside Eddie Hearn with his GGG Promotions. This means Canelo would have to hold off on any plans to switch.

Obviously sworn to secrecy by Canelo in his new role mimicking the way Floyd Mayweather used to announce his fights, Golovkin remains tight-lipped.

But there is a workable date, there is firm interest on both sides. All Golovkin has to do now is shake off the ring rust and look good in doing so.







The former unified champ admitted that he wouldn’t know how he is until that first bell rings.

“It was a long pause,” Golovkin pointed out. “There was enough time to miss boxing and forget certain things.

“The training was good. I went through my standard training, and it went well, and I’m ready.”

In support of the main event, unbeaten Super-Middleweight talent Ali Akhmedov faces fellow unbeaten man Carlos Gongora for the IBO title.

British Super-Middleweight contender John Ryder is back in action. Reshat Mati continues his promising pro journey.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.