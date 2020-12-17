Ex-world champion taunts Floyd Mayweather after beating TMT boxer

Esther Lin

Former world super lightweight champion Regis Prograis has obviously gotten the taste for Floyd Mayweather fighter after his recent victory.

The talented ‘Rougarou’ got back to winning ways following a defeat to Josh Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series Final in San Antonio on Halloween night.

Prograis came back strong from suffering a first loss that could easily have been a victory with a third-round stoppage of Juan Heraldez.

Discussing his win over a Mayweather Promotions prospect in Heraldez, Prograis was happy with the performance, given his time out of action.

“I’ve been out of the ring for a year, so I think that had some effect on me not making weight,” said the 31-year-old.

“There are no excuses, but the bubble also had some effect. Mainly it was the layoff, though. My body wasn’t adjusted to making the weight again.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Letting the dust settle, Prograis then took aim at Floyd Mayweather by asking the five-weight legend to line up his fighters.

He taunted: “The last time we talked was back in New Orleans for all-star weekend. I was 19-0 (16 KOs), and you were like, ‘who did you beat?’

“Well, I just beat one of your fighters while you were sitting ringside. Who else you got for me, big champ?”

Before the fight, there was plenty of talk about whether Prograis would add even more depth to the 147 division or remain at 140.

The New Orleans puncher explained the latter would be his future for now when speaking to commentator Mauro Ranallo following his 25th pro win.







He also gave old foe Josh Taylor a mention, the man who inflicted that solitary reverse on his C.V.

“I still feel like I’m the best at 140,” he reiterated. “I’m going to keep proving it every time I fight.

“Me and Josh Taylor had a close fight. I think if it had happened in the U.S. I would have won. We know that one day we’ll have to rematch at 140 or 147.”

Prograis vs. Taylor II would be a solid fight to put the doubts to bed finally. Getting that collision to the United States would prove difficult, though.

