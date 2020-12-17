Canelo takes on Floyd Mayweather role, will negotiate biggest fights only

Tom Casino

Canelo Alvarez stands on the cusp of greatness once again as the Mexican takes on the role Floyd Mayweather adopted before his retirement.

The pound for pound king broke free from promotional ties earlier this year and will control his own fights from here on in.

Mayweather laid the blueprint for this formula when doing something similar when leaving Top Rank. Eventually, the American became the highest-earning sportsman in the world.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

It’s no secret Canelo used his 2013 clash with Floyd Mayweather to soak up the experience. The split decision defeat laid the groundwork for what was to come.

Canelo has gone on to dominate the sport and now wants a piece of the action with negotiating his own deals.

Speaking to ‘The Ak & Barak Show’ on SiriusXM and DAZN ahead of his battle with Callum Smith, Canelo outlined that it’s been a few years coming.

He also said it was challenging to work like that. But thank God he’s here now and just moving forward.

“I’ve never had anyone, including my trainer Eddy Reynoso, tell him not to fight someone. If you want to be the best, you have to fight the best.

“I’m very happy with my resume.

“There will always be a group of people who will never make happy. It doesn’t concern me. I will continue to do my best in my profession.

“Now that I’m a free agent, I can be a co-promoter with other promotions, and I will try to get the best fights,” Canelo pointed out.

POINTS

Touching on other points during the chat, Canelo spoke about:

• Difficult year for everyone, thank God he committed to training non-stop. Excited to be fighting.

• It wasn’t easy to find someone to train against as tall as Smith, but he credits his trainer for helping him.

• On Oscar saying GGG would be easy for him, Canelo really has no words for that. Easy to speak. Once you’re in the ring, it’s a whole different world.

• Ryan Garcia beats Luke Campbell for sure. SMITH • Callum Smith has a great counter punch. He’s more dangerous than Kovalev. He’s a difficult fighter with length.

• Everything he’s accomplished stands out. Has many titles, 4 titles in different weights. Very happy, the best is yet to come.

• The goal right now is to win the title at 168 this Saturday. People can say whatever they want. Will just continue to move forward and do what he can to be great.





