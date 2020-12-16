Shakan Pitters, Craig Richards undergo Covid-19 tests at fight hotel

British Light-Heavyweight Champion Shakan Pitters and challenger Craig Richards checked into their fight hotel in Redditch today with their respective training teams to undertake the mandatory COVID-19 test.

Birmingham’s Pitters put his title on the line in his first defence against London rival Richards this Friday (18 December) at the Fly By Nite TV studio, exclusively LIVE and FREE on Channel 5 in the UK.

After taking the COVID-19 test, both fighters and teams headed to their rooms to quarantine and await the vital all-clear results.

Hennessy Sports has again appointed the world leading genetics testing and digital health testing company Prenetics to undertake the integrated testing. Prenetics have successfully provided their services to the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ and The England and Wales Cricket Board.

Other boxers featuring on the undercard are River Bent, Troy Coleman, Sammy Cantwell, Ricky Little, Stephen McKenna, Michael Hennessy Jr., Idris Virgo and their opponents also took the mandatory test before quarantining in their hotel rooms.

Promoter Mick Hennessy applied stricter shielding measures for his boxers’ featuring on the event last Friday (11 December) to minimised their exposure to the coronavirus to ensure the boxers’ would be able to feature on this Friday’s show.