MTK Global expand again, launch MTK Gloucestershire

The gym has already served as a partner of the MTK Academy, with Truth Boxing Club offering a fantastic facility in the heart of Gloucester which boasts incredible equipment such as two 18ft boxing rings, 20+ punch bags, speed ball platforms, free weights area, an education centre plus much more.

It is a fantastic step for developing boxing in the area of Gloucestershire, and Khan is extremely excited to see what the future holds.

Khan said: “We are delighted to be partnering with MTK Global. Having worked with MTK Global over the last few months on establishing one of the education academies it is clear that we share the same values and ethics.

“Now partnering to become a division of MTK Global, we are looking forward to helping the sport grow throughout Gloucestershire and building a successful relationship that will elevate both Truth Boxing Club & MTK Global further.

“The academies all over the U.K. and at our site in Gloucestershire have unearthed some fantastic talents and we look forward to seeing them grow as champions in and out of the ring.

“The Gloucestershire area has over the years unearthed some fantastic boxing talent, however, due to lack of opportunities and disadvantaged communities not all have managed to break through. Now with Truth Boxing Club partnering with MTK Global the future is brighter and will allow more boxing talent to emerge and grow the sport further in the county.

“Our dream is to take an academy student through the education system and grow them into quality amateurs that will one day win titles in the professional ranks.

“Following the partnership between Amin Khan’s Truth Boxing Club & MTK Global to become MTK Gloucestershire we firstly hope to build the sport in the area from grassroots level with the launch of several programmes for young people, that will help continue to build a stable of young amateurs.

“We are hoping to attract more boxers from surrounding areas that will use our facilities and join our stable. In addition, we hope to announce new professional boxers over the coming months and continue to grow and prepare young prospects to represent MTK Global on the professional stage.”

“We are delighted to announce MTK Gloucestershire in partnership with Amin Khan at Truth Boxing Club.





“Amin, who already heads up Gloucester’s MTK Academy will be a fantastic addition to the MTK Global family and his positive impact on his community and the expertise he brings means boxing in Gloucestershire has a bright and exciting future.”

The launch of MTK Gloucestershire means MTK Global has now expanded to an incredible 26 locations worldwide, following the unveiling of MTK Costa Blanca, MTK Marseille, MTK Worcestershire, MTK Fuerteventura, MTK Alberta, MTK Leeds, MTK Miami, MTK Lake District, MTK Munich, MTK Denmark (based in Aarhus) and MTK Costa Brava earlier this year.

They join strongholds in Osaka, Japan; Marbella and Tenerife, Spain; London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Scotland, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; Santa Catarina, Brazil; Sydney, Australia; Almaty, Kazakhstan; Tucson, Arizona, USA and Dubai, UAE.