Louis Hernandez training camp update ahead of 321 Boxing bout

Unbeaten middleweight prospect, Louis Hernandez (8-0-1, 6 KOs), is set to face Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (7-0, 3 KOs) on Thompson Boxing Promotions final 3.2.1. Boxing event of 2020. The 6-round opening bout will be part of a three-fight card scheduled for December 20, 2020.

Ruben “Ace” Torres (13-0, 11 KOs) will battle Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (23-13-1, 13 KOs) in the main event, scheduled for 8-rounds in the super lightweight division. The 8-round co-main event will feature Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (14-1, 8 KO), of Pacoima, CA, taking on Mario Hernandez (10-1-1, 3 KOs), of Santa Ana, CA, in a super flyweight bout.

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Fight Hub TV. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is what Louis Hernandez had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Brewart Jr., and more.

On his recent training camp.

“Training camp has been very difficult because of the COVID restrictions, but I put in a lot of hard work that I know will get my hands raised in victory. I’ve been working on a lot of foot work drills but that main attribute I’ve enhanced is sitting on my punches and delivering powerful body shots. All my tools will be on display and I am focused on beating my opponent, who I think has never fought anyone like me.”

On his matchup with Brewart Jr.

“I am not impressed at all with him. I think he is taking me far too lightly and he will pay on fight night. He hasn’t fought anyone yet who has been a true threat to him, this will be a big wake-up call. I don’t think he’ll make it to the final bell.”

On fighting on 3.2.1 Boxing

“It is an honor to fight on a Thompson Boxing Promotions card, and especially one in which all my friends and family can easily watch it. I am going to make the most of this opportunity and take this momentum into 2020.”

On being the underdog.

“I embrace being in the underdog role because I haven’t had my opportunity yet. I view this as when Terence Crawford had to fight overseas and beat Ricky Burns to become a world champion. I am having to go into Brewart’s hometown, to beat him and earn my respect in the boxing world.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer, while Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.