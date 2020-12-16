Heavyweight champ AJ’s pre-fight knockout prediction was spot-on

Dave Thompson

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua predicted his ninth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev in a post-fight interview last week.

AJ predicted a 7-9 grouped round betting outcome for his mandatory battle. If punters followed the Briton, they’d be quids in.

Joshua revealed his plans to take Pulev out in the second half of the fight, among other subjects, alongside a future fight with Tyson Fury.

Here are the best bits from the unified champion’s chat with Ak and Barak on Sirius XM.

“Not everyone is for me, and I want to prove the doubters wrong against Pulev.

“I know people will discredit my performance one way or the other, so I know I have to win but also look good.

“When I lost to Ruiz, I had to show my character. There was a real chance for me to reflect then and check myself.

“If I didn’t take the immediate rematch, there would be no Pulev fight. I’m glad I trusted my instincts.

“All is good with Eddie Hearn and me. We are mates. I respect him as a businessman, but there’s also mutual respect between us as people.

HEAVYWEIGHT CLASH

“Bob Arum is a funny man. He says a lot of things when the cameras are on. We put our lives on the line for this sport so you have to have good management in this sport.

“I’m a fighting man. Look at Ali – he knew he had to promote himself. Tyson Fury knows what I mean when I say I’m a superstar. When it comes to boxing history – that’s what I mean.

“If Tyson wants to put his name on a contract, he’s more than welcome to come and see me.

“I created a management company because that side of the sport is as important as what goes down in the ring.







“I’m trying to improve in so many aspects of boxing both in and out of the ring. These endorsements will last longer than my career will, so I value those.

“When it comes to Pulev, I’m just more motivated. I feel like I’m fighting for the championship. He’s great, but I’m hungry for this fight. I’m a killer.

“I’m predicting a KO in rounds 7 through 9. Bob saying Pulev will KO me is natural.”

