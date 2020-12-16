Eddie Hearn puts himself in the ‘most powerful man in boxing’ shake-up

Mark Robinson

Promoter Eddie Hearn joined Sirius XM on Tuesday for his ‘Weekly Report’ and had plenty to update the boxing world on current events.

Hearn covers a stoppage win for Anthony Joshua on Saturday night, the possibility of a Tyson Fury fight, and the ongoing Deontay Wilder mediation.

But one thing stuck out from the notes and interview obtained by World Boxing News on Monday. The fact Mr. Hearn discussed the power situation in the sport.

America has long held all the cards when staging the biggest fights and making the most money from Pay Per Views. A fact Hearn was keen to bridge when entering the sport in 2010.

With the expansion of Matchroom Boxing to the USA and Italy, Hearn now firmly believes he’s competing fully globally.

Through his deal with DAZN, which on the whole is not yet proven to be a total success, Hearn has certainly extended his reach.

When Ak and Barak asked whether he thought Premier Boxing Champions chief Al Haymon was still influential in boxing, Hearn gave an eyebrow-raising response.

“Americans tend to think they are the only country in the world,” said Hearn during his weekly ‘Hearn Report’ on “The Ak & Barak Show” on SiriusXM and DAZN.

“I would say the two most powerful people in American boxing are Haymon and Arum.

“Globally, Matchroom Boxing and I are the only global promoters.

"Am I saying I'm the most powerful man in boxing? I'll let everyone else make that claim," he added.







EDDIE HEARN POWER

Hearn is riding the crest of a wave after Joshua took care of Kubrat Pulev in nine rounds and now stands on the verge of being co-involved in possibly the biggest British heavyweight fight of all time.

If Fury vs. Joshua gets over the line and his fighter comes out on top, Hearn would be in a powerful position – certainly.

But did Eddie Hearn call himself the most powerful man in boxing? – I’ll let everyone else decide.

Listen to the full interview with Eddie Hearn speaking to Ak and Barak on the Sirius XM App. DAZN was also broadcast the chat on Tuesday evening.

