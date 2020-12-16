AJ willing to vacate heavyweight belt, promoter explains why he beats Fury

Dave Thompson

Eddie Hearn has continued to lay the promotional groundwork for his star boxer to face his greatest heavyweight rival in the coming months.

Hearn has told William Hill that Anthony Joshua has the speed and power to defeat Tyson Fury. At the same time, questioning the effectiveness of the Gypsy King’s punching ability.

The eagerly anticipated clash between Joshua and Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title could be a step closer to happening following Joshua’s defeat of Kubrat Pulev on Saturday.

When asked why Joshua is the man to beat Fury, promoter Hearn told William Hill: “Because he has the technical ability to mix it with one of the best technical heavyweights of our time in Tyson Fury, who is big, awkward and clever.

“But (Joshua) has the speed on the inside and the outside. He has the jab to match him. He has the fundamentals. But he also has the speed and power to go in there.

“I’m not a buyer of Tyson Fury’s power. I’m not saying he can’t punch, but it’s not like this is a devastating puncher that’s been (taking) people out of the ring for years and years.

“Someone messaged me earlier on Instagram, saying: ‘Tyson Fury is going to knock Anthony Joshua spark out.’

“I said: ‘When was the last time Fury knocked anyone spark-out or had them gone?’ Probably (Steve) Cunningham? But when was that – six or seven years ago?

“I think under (trainer) SugarHill (Steward), he’s working a lot better on his power and aggression, so he’s dangerous.

“But for me, AJ has the speed and the power to get on the inside – and you have to get hold of him, and that’s very difficult.”





HEAVYWEIGHT UNDISPUTED

Joshua and Fury’s fight would bring together the heavyweight division’s two world champions and two of Britain’s greatest fighters in recent memory.

When asked if this would be the biggest British fight in history, Hearn said: “Of course. It would be one of the biggest fights in boxing history. Two British world heavyweight champions fighting for the undisputed world heavyweight title. When will that ever happen again? Never.”

One stumbling block in setting up the fight could be WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk, who is looking to invoke his status and challenge Joshua.

But Hearn, who represents Joshua, insists Usyk’s mandatory status will not provide a delay to the Fury fight.

“No, we don’t care,” he said. “Because we’ll vacate a belt – if we have to. But we will do everything we can to see that (Fury) fight be undisputed.

“It’s not a problem. Everyone wants it. You’ll see that fight next year.”

