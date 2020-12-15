World-renowned trainer Robert Garcia partners with MTK Global

MTK Global is proud to announce a partnership with world-renowned boxer-turned-trainer Robert Garcia.

After a stellar fighting career which culminated in winning the IBF super featherweight title, Garcia has gone on to become one of the most successful boxing trainers in the world.

Based out of the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in his hometown of Oxnard California, ‘Grandpa’ has developed a steady string of elite professional fighters. Modern-day stars such as Jose Ramirez, Mikey Garcia, Nonito Donaire, Marcos Maidana and Joshua Franco are just five of the ten world champions he has trained to date, while he also trains highly-rated Vergil Oritz Jnr.

As one of the most sought-after trainers in the sport, a link-up with the world’s foremost boxer management company is a natural fit which can only benefit all concerned.

It is the latest statement of intent from MTK Global during their continued expansion into the US, and all parties are excited about the future moving forward.

Garcia said: “It’s an honour to be partnering with MTK Global and to have the RGBA brand represented worldwide now. I look forward to many opportunities this new relationship will bring and I must thank my agent Rick Mirigian for his help in brokering the deal.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Robert Garcia, who is widely-regarded as as one of the best trainers on the planet.

“His superb stable of fighters can rival any in the world, and we are all excited for the future after announcing this great new venture.”