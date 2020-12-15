Trio of Split-T fighters stay undefeated with Saturday night KO’s

This past Saturday night, three members of the Split-T Management stable all gained stoppage victories on three cards around the United States.

In Las Vegas, featherweight Haven Brady Jr. stopped Michael Land after round two of their scheduled four-round featherweight bout.

Brady beat up and battered for six-minutes until Land and his corner had enough, and the 18-year old native of Albany, Georgia raised his mark to 2-0 with both wins coming by knockout.

The fight was streamed live on ESPN+. Brady is promoted by Top Rank.

Heralded amateur David Navarro also is now 2-0 with two knockouts as he took out Jason Vera in the opening round of their featherweight bout at The Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Navarro dropped Vera with a wicked overhand right. Navarro followed that up with a vicious combination and the fight was stopped at 2:02.

Navarro, 21 years old of Los Angeles is under the guidance of Tim VanNewhouse, and the fight had highlights shown on the Showtime Boxing Special Edition broadcast.

In Miami, middleweight Andreas Katzourakis stopped Brandon Baue in round three of their scheduled six-round middleweight bout at the Airport Hilton.





In round one, Katzourakis dropped Baue with a hard jab. Katzourakis dropped Baue again in the opening round with two hard body shots. In round three, Katzourakis dropped Baue with a hard body shot. It was one more left to the body that put Baue down for a 4th time, and the fight was stopped at 1:41.

Katzouraks of Athens, Greece is 6-0 with five knockouts.