Rigoldi vs Yafai elevated to the main event as Patera tests positive for Covid

The press conference of the Milano Boxing Night took place today at Raffaello Hotel in Milan, Italy. The event promoted by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN will take place next Thursday at historic Allianz Cloud.

DAZN will stream it live. In the main event, European super bantamweight champion Luca Rigoldi (22-1-2 with 8 KOs) will defend against Gamal Yafai (17-1 with 10 KOs). In the co-main event, Devis Boschiero (48-6-2 with 22 KOs) will fight Samuel Gonzalez (22-7 with 13 KOs).

IBF World super featherweight champion Maiva Hamadouche (21-1 with 17 KOs) will defend against Nina Pavlovic (6-3-1 with 1 KO).

Interviewed by DAZN journalist Marco Russo, the fighters spoke about their fights.

Maiva Hamadouche: “It’s a good fight for my return after more than a year. I want to put up a great show. I already fought in Milan against Anita Torti winning the European lightweight championship. After I defeat Nina Pavlovic, I want to fight against the other world super featherweight champions and after I unify all the belts I want Katie Taylor.”

Nina Pavlovic: “I want to win, I will give my best in the ring”.

Devis Boschiero: “I feel very good because I did a very long training. I want to wish the best to Francesco Patera who tested positive to Covid-19. I hope to fight him next year. Changing opponent at the last minute is not a problem for me because I have had a long career as a professional and I am used to any situation. A well trained boxer can face anybody even on short notice. I am sorry that the WBC Silver belt won’t be on the line as I want badly to win that championship”.

Samuel Gonzalez: “We are both pros with great international experience and both warriors. I saw Devis Boschiero’s fights and he always comes forward like I do. That’s the guarantee that it will be an entertaining fight. Who’s smarter in the ring will prevail”.

Luca Rigoldi: ”I am very motivated and well trained. I improved after winning and defending the European belt. Like all the challengers to the Euro title, Gamal Yafai is a top boxer. I am ready for the worse and therefore in the ring can only be much better. To put up a great show, you need two fighters who want to fight. Gamal Yafai is confident to win and so am I”.

Gamal Yafai: “I have been waiting this fight for too long and can’t wait to enter the ring Luca Rigoldi is a good opponent, I will do my best against him.”