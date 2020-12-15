Richard Breward Jr. discusses training camp ahead of 321 Boxing bout

Carlos Baeza

Undefeated middleweight prospect, Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (7-0, 3 KOs), is scheduled to face fellow unbeaten foe Louis Hernandez (8-0-1, 6 KOs) when Thompson Boxing Promotions returns on Sunday, December 20, 2020, with their final 3.2.1. Boxing event of the year.

Brewart Jr. vs. Hernandez, a 6-round bout, will be the opening fight on the card that will feature three action packed clashes.

Ruben “Ace” Torres (13-0, 11 KOs) will battle Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (23-13-1, 13 KOs) in the main event, scheduled for 8-rounds in the super lightweight division. The 8-round co-main event will feature Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (14-1, 8 KO), of Pacoima, CA, taking on Mario Hernandez (10-1-1, 3 KOs), of Santa Ana, CA, in a super flyweight bout.

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Fight Hub TV. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is what Brewart Jr, who is hosting training camp in Riverside, CA, with coach Henry Ramirez, had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Hernandez, and more.

On his recent training camp.

“Camp with Henry Ramirez has been great and working with Mark Hernandez has gotten me ready. It’s been grueling camp, but I know all the hard work will pay off. I’ve been waiting since February to get back in the ring and I am prepared to stop this guy.”

On fighting Louis Hernandez.

“To be honest, I really don’t like him. Hernandez hasn’t done anything in the sport of boxing and is talking a lot of trash on the internet. He should be more humble about getting this fight, he has never been at this level. I’m ready to put a beating on him.”

On what fans can expect in this fight.

“I am going to come out firing big bombs as soon as the opening bell rings. I’m going to bring the heat, and he is going to question if he still wants to box after this fight. This will be a dominant performance that moves me into the conversation of the prospect of the year.”





On fighting on 3.2.1 Boxing.

“It is always great to fight on Thompson Boxing shows. I had a knockout of the year candidate on one of their events not long ago, and they always have great production value. Thompson Boxing Promotions is a very professional organization and fans from all over the world can tune in because it’s available to the public across many platforms.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer, while Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.