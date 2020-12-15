‘The next Manny Pacquiao’ Eumir Marcial to face Andrew Whitfield on pro debut

MP8

Rising welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis will battle Colombia’s Janer González in the 10-round main event of FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes Wednesday, December 16 from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will see featherweight prospect José Perez battle José Edgardo Garcia in an eight-round attraction to kick off the telecast, and Philippine Olympian Eumir Marcial makes his pro debut in a six-round special feature against Andrew Whitfield.

In addition, unbeaten lightweight prospect Fernando Molina faces Teodoro Alonso in a six-round affair, and super bantamweight prospect Michael Angeletti makes his pro debut in a four-round contest dueling Jerrell Barbour.

The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, an AEG venue, in Los Angeles.

“Eimantas Stanionis continued his ascent up the welterweight rankings with an emphatic victory in November and will return to FS1 on December 16 with a sturdy test in Janer González,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “In addition, José Perez vs. José Edgardo Garcia is a 50-50 matchup of hungry featherweights that’s sure to deliver action. Adding in a trio of exciting prospects looking to make nationally televised statements will make December 16 a great night for boxing fans on FS1 and FOX Deportes.”

A native of Lithuania who now lives and trains in the U.S., Stanionis (11-0, 8 KOs) is one of the most promising fighters to come out of the 2016 Olympic Games and has continued to impress in the pro ranks. The 26-year-old scored a dominant knockout victory over Justin DeLoach on November 4 on FS1. Stanionis picked up three victories in 2019, beating Samuel Figueroa in March, before stopping Julio Cesar Sanchez and Evincii Dixon. He will be making his second headlining appearance and his fourth overall on an FS1 telecast.

Fighting out of his native Barranquilla, Colombia, González (19-3-1, 15 KOs) has been battle tested in his last three contests, facing top welterweight Jamal James in an action fight on FS1, in addition to contenders Ivan Golub and Radzhab Butaev. The 33-year-old has fought professionally since 2011, and delivered knockout victories in his first eight pro fights.

The 25-year-old Perez (8-1-1, 3 KOs) returns to the ring after his most recent outing saw him stop Jesus Manuel Sandoval in the second round in November 2019. Born in Gardena, California and now fighting out of Oak Hills, Perez is unbeaten in his last seven fights, with his only blemish coming via a majority draw against Mario Ayala in June 2019.

Born in Honduras and now fighting out of Houston, Garcia (13-0-2, 9 KOs) returns to action after most recently fighting to a split-draw against Francisco Gabrial Pina in March. Prior to that 2020 debut, the 32-year-old scored five knockout victories in 2019.

A native of Lunzuran, Zamboanga City, Philippines, Marcial makes his pro debut on December 16 after an impressive amateur career. The 25-year-old qualified for the 2020 Olympics before it was postponed, and won the silver medal at the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships. The youngest of five siblings, Marcial is trained by renowned coach Freddie Roach. He will be opposed by the 29-year-old Whitfield (3-1, 2 KOs), a Lewiston, Idaho native who enters this fight having won his last two bouts.





The 18-year-old Molina (3-0, 2 KOs) made his U.S. debut on FS1 on November 21, dropping Jose Zaragoza on his way to a unanimous decision victory. The Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico native had previously scored knockout victories in his first two pro fights, both coming in 2019. He takes on the Los Angeles native Alonso (3-2), who rides a three-bout winning streak heading into December 16. The 22-year-old made his pro debut in February 2018.

Born in New Orleans but now living in Spring, Texas, Angeletti will make his pro debut following an amateur career that saw him ranked as the top flyweight in the country. The 24-year-old was a strong contender for the eventually postponed 2020 Olympics, after winning the Elite National Championships and placing third in an international tournament in 2018. His pro debut will see him square off against the 29-year-old Barbour (1-0). A native of Tacoma, Washington, Barbour’s amateur career included a points loss to top super bantamweight Stephen Fulton.