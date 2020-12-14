MTK Global add eight advisory signings to new Leeds Gym

MTK Global is proud to announce eight talented new signings from the recently-launched MTK Leeds gym.

Zeeshan Khan, Jack Daniel, Callum Simpson, Ellis Ward, Jake Goodwin, Guy Kitching have all been signed on managerial deals, while Will Harrison and Kira Carter join on advisory deals.

It sees the eight highly-rated fighters working under the tutelage of world-title winning trainer Sean O’Hagan, along with Wayne Woods.

Zeeshan Khan (9-0, 2 KOs) is a super-featherweight from Bradford, who won the Central Area title last November thanks to a ninth round stoppage win against Artif Ali.

Jack Daniel (7-0, 2 KOs) has looked extremely impressive in his career so far, and in his last fight earned a victory over former English champion Sean Davis.

Callum Simpson (3-0, 1 KO) is a light-heavyweight fighting out of Barnsley, and in his last outing picked up a first round knockout win over Richard Harrison.

Along with those already-established professionals, talented quartet Ellis Ward, Jake Goodwin, Guy Kitching, Will Harrison and Kira Carter are all set to turn professional after achieving plenty of success as amateurs, and the group are already being touted for big things.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re delighted to begin the process of establishing MTK Leeds by signing up these eight talented fighters from around Yorkshire.

“Each of them brings plenty of skill and flair to the table, and we’re excited to see what they can all achieve in their careers.”

World-title winning trainer Sean O’Hagan added: “I’m proud to get these eight fighters signed up so quickly after teaming up with MTK Global.

“Leeds is full of boxers just ready and waiting to take their chance, and I’m confident that this is the first step in making the area a hotbed for boxing.”