Boxing results: Dec 11/12 from Hungary, Argentina, and Germany

World Boxing News provides boxing results from December 11th and 12th for events held in Hungary, Argentina, and Germany. Eric Armit reports.

11 December

Budapest, Hungary: Super Welter: Balazs Bacskai (14-0) W TKO 2 Nick Klappert (28-4). Super Middle: Istvan Szili (25-2-2) W TKO 7 Mate Kis (17-1-2).

Bacskai vs. Klappert

Bacskai gets this one over quickly and collects his first international title. The former amateur star put German Klappert on the floor three times forcing Klappert’s corner to throw in the towel in the second round. The 32-year-old “Benji” makes it eight quick wins as he lifts the WBO Inter-Continental title. In the amateurs Bacskai scored wins over Alex Besputin, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Scott Cardle and Abass Baraou. Klappert had gone into the fight with 8 victories in his last 9 outoings.

Szili vs. Kis

Szili wins the vacant IBO Inter-Continental title with stoppage of Kis. Szili was the one forcing the fight always coming forward working on the body of the younger man. In the second a low punch cost Szili a point. Kis seemed to settle and boxed well to establish a lead. In the sixth Szili looked to have scored a knockdown with a hard right but the referee ruled it a slip although Kis was visibly shaken. Kis appeared to have recovered at the start of the seventh but a succession of punches from Szili dropped him. He beat the count but was swaying badly and the referee stopped the fight. The 37-year-old Swiss-based Hungarian Szili had lost a split decision to Jayde Mitchell in Australia in his last fight. Kis, 27, had won his last ten fights, seven by KO/TKO.

12 December

Hurlingham, Argentina: Fly: Agustin Gauto (16-0) W TKO 1 Juan Jurado (15-3-3). Light Heavy: Braian Suarez (13-0) W TKO 9 Cesar Reynoso (16-15-4).

Gauto vs. Jurado

Gauto despatches Jurado inside a round. Gauto was taller and quicker and Jurado was forced to come forward trying to get inside. Gauto rattled him early with a left uppercut and then put together a devastating combination rounded-off by a powerful straight right that sent Jurado crashing to the canvas. Jurado’s corner threw the towel in as soon as that right landed. The 22-year-old Gauto, a former undefeated South American champion and Argentinian No 1 light fly has eleven inside the distance victories including ten in his last eleven fights. He looks a very good prospect and is aiming to follow in the footsteps of his idol Omar Narvaez. First inside the distance loss for former Argentinian champion Jurado.

Suarez vs. Reynoso

Local boxer Suarez batters a gutsy Reynoso to defeat. Suarez used his left jab to boss this one from the start. Reynosa was rarely able to get on his front foot and spent much of the time pinned to the ropes as Suarez worked him over to head and body. A left to the body dropped Reynoso to his knees in the fourth. He survived the round but only the bell saved him at the end of the fifth. He showed guts to stay in the fight but took plenty of punishment. He was given a count at the end of the eighth when punches from Suarez drove him into the ropes and when he was floored by two rights in the ninth immediately halted the fight. Argentinian champion Suarez collects the WBA Fedebol belt with his twelfth win by KO/TKO. Former South American champion Reynoso drops to 2-8-1 in his eleven most recent contests.

Magdeburg, Germany: Cruiser: Roman Fress (12-0) W KO 4 Erdogan Kadrija (16-3). Light Heavy: Tom Dzemski (16-0) W PTS 8 Jihad Nasif (12-2-1). Cruiser: Juergen Uldedaj (13-0) W RTD 3 Bojan Cestic (2-5).

Fress vs. Kadrija

Fress brushes aside Kadrija to retain the German title. After a slow two rounds Fress picked up the pace in the third and began to get through with some punishing rights. In the fourth as they traded punches Fress connected with a devastating right uppercut on the inside. Kadrija never saw it coming and it put him flat on his back on the canvas and the fight was over. The 26-year-old Kazakh-born Fress, a German champion at Under-17, Youth and Under 21 level, registers his seventh inside the distance victory. He is trained by former IBF super middle champion Robert Stieglitz. Kosovon-born Kadrija was knocked out in two rounds by Juergen Brahmer in June last year but had bounced back with five wins.





Dzemski vs. Nasif

Dzemski outpoints Nasif. Dzemski boxed cleverly being quicker and more accurate than Nasif. He jabbed well and connected regularly with left hooks to the body. He was never able to subdued Nasif who staged a strong finish as Dzemski’s output declined over the last two rounds to make it a fair test for Dzemski who is showing steady improvement. Scores 78-74 on all cards for Dzemski. This was the 23-year-old Dzemski’s first defence of his IBF Youth title. He is trained by his father Dirk who was 22-0 as a pro and is now one of the top trainers in Germany. Nasif, also German, had won his last two fights.

Uldedaj vs. Cestic

Albanian Uldedaj has no problems with young Bosnian Cestic. Uldedaj controlled the action and handed Cestic a solid beating for three rounds with Cestic retiring before the start of the fourth. Uldedaj, 23, competed for Albania at both the World and European Junior and Youth Championships and is also trained by Dirk Dzemski. Third loss by KO/TKO for 20-year-old Cestic