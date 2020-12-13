Calling it early: Anthony Joshua WON’T fight Tyson Fury next – guaranteed

Mark Robinson

Anthony Joshua knocked over yet another also-ran opponent on Saturday night, the third time the Briton has beaten a former contender way past his sell-by-date.

Despite big talk of facing Tyson Fury next, similar to baselessly saying he’d fight Deontay Wilder 2018, Joshua will not step up to the plate.

My view is that AJ will go for Oleksandr Usyk, a cruiserweight much easier to deal with than Fury. Promoter Eddie Hearn will also talk the big talk before maneuvering his fighter elsewhere.

Sadly, it’s going to be the same old story for UK fans, who seem to lap up Joshua despite the undeserved 2012 Olympic champion carving out a career from avoiding the two best in the division.

World Boxing News, courtesy of Betfair, have been handed odds for a 2021 clash between Joshua and Fury. At the moment, this is mere fantasy, though.

Do not expect this fight to take place in the first half of 2021. It just won’t happen.

According to the bookie, if by some miracle, it does, UK fans are going to be shafted into traveling to Saudi Arabia for the most significant British fight in years.

What a money-grabbing lunacy that is.

Betfair said: “Anthony Joshua is 11/8 to beat Tyson Fury, who is the 4/7 favorite, in a 2021 fight after the Brit beat Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night.

“Saudi Arabia is the odds-on favorite to host the fight at 10/11, while the bout taking place in the UK is 10/1, behind USA (2/1) and UAE (5/1) in the market.

Joshua is 1/5 to fight once in 2021, but it is unlikely to be his last as he’s 20/1 to retire next year, while Fury is 5/1 to hang up the gloves in 2021.







Betfair – Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury 2021 specials

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury result

Joshua 11/8

Fury 4/7

AJ v Fury Fight 1 Country Location

Saudi Arabia 10/11

USA 2/1

UAE 5/1

UK 10/1

AJ v Fury Fight 1 Exact Location

Diriyah Arena 10/11

Allegiant Stadium 4/1

T-Mobile Arena 8/1

MGM Arena 12/1

MSG 14/1

Wembley Stadium 20/1

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 25/1

O2 Arena 33/1.

Anthony Joshua to retire in 2021 – 20/1

Tyson Fury to retire in 2021 – 5/1

Anthony Joshua to fight more than once in 2021 – 1/5

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay