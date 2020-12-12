Trio added to MTK event on January 22 at Production Park Studios

Rising stars Pierce O’Leary, Mark McKeown and Hassan Azim have all been added to next month’s huge MTKFightNight event.

The three boxers will be part of the massive card that takes place on Friday 22 January at Production Park Studios, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

O’Leary (5-0, 2 KOs) returns following an impressive showing in August, where he stopped Jacob Quinn in the fourth round.

McKeown (3-0, 1 KO) is back too after a TKO win over Levi Dunn in his last outing, while Azim finally gets the chance to make his professional debut.

They join an already stacked line-up, as Karim Guerfi defends his EBU bantamweight title against Lee McGregor, Sean McComb faces Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title, and Craig MacIntyre takes on Mikey Sakyi.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re pleased to add even more big names to our event next month by having Pierce O’Leary, Mark McKeown and Hassan Azim join the bill.

“All three look destined for big things in the sport, so we’re excited to have them showcasing their skills on a massive stage.”