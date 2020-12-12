Prospect Haven Brady Jr. ready for action on Stevenson vs. Clary tonight

Saturday night at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, AKA “The Bubble” featherweight prospect Haven Brady Jr. looks to make it two-for-two as he battles Michael Land in a four-round bout.

The 18 year-old Brady is managed by Split-T Management.

The fight will be streamed live on ESPN+ at 7 PM ET.

Brady of Albany, Georgia turned professional with a 4th round stoppage over Gorwar Karyah on October 3rd at the same venue where Saturday night’s fight will take place.

Land of Cedar Hill, Texas is 1-1 with one stoppage.

“All I know is that my opponent is a southpaw and he is 1-1 I watched one video on him. I am just trying to go in there and do my best, and him execute off of what I am doing. I am just going to work the game plan. We have been working and training hard. I am ready for any style,” said Brady

Brady began boxing at the age of 12 because he wanted to do something different and be involved with a solo sport. He also wanted to learn to defend himself.

That spawned an amateur career that saw him go 65-10 with 30 knockouts. Besides winning the Jr. Nationals, Brady won the 2019 Eastern Qualifiers and 2019 Jr. National PAL.

Brady weighed 127 lbs at Friday’s weigh-in; Land was 126 lbs.