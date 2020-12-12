David Navarro aims for second pro victory on Saturday Night at Mohegan Sun

Amanda Westcott

Prized-Prospect David Navarro makes his 2nd ring appearance this Saturday night as the featherweight from Los Angeles takes on 12-fight veteran Jason Vera in a scheduled four-round bout at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Navarro made a big splash in his pro debut as he took out Nathan Benichou in the opening round of their fight that took place on October 7th at the Mohegan Sun.

Vera of Miami, Florida and has been a professional for seven years. The 27 year-old has faced four undefeated opponents.

Navarro, who is managed by Split-T Management under the guidance of Tim VanNewhouse, will have highlights of his fight with Vera shown during the SHOWTIME Boxing broadcast that begins at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

“I’m here for one purpose, and that is to become a World Champion. My opponent is just another guy trying to get in the way of that. I worked extremely hard in the gym, and come Saturday I will be victorious,” said Navarro.

“Being showcased on Showtime this early in his career is a huge compliment to David’s talent and potential. I’m sure he’s going to impress and win like a pro Saturday night,” said Manager Tim VanNewhouse.

Navarro, 20, began training in the sport at the age of five, and was a multi-time National Champion who competed in over 170 amateur bouts.

Last December, Navarro was one of only eight boxers in his weight division to compete for a spot on Team USA’s Olympic squad. During the 10-day event, he made it all the way to the finals by upsetting top seed Duke Ragan and in January was named as an Olympic Alternate for the 2020 Olympics, now rescheduled to take place in 2021.



In addition to David’s deep amateur accolades, he comes from one of the great Mexican American boxing families. David is the younger brother of Golden Boy Promotions undefeated junior welterweight prospect Johnathan Navarro, and his cousins, Steven and Chantel, are widely regarded as two of the top young prospects in the USA amateur system.

David is also the nephew of former Olympian Jose Navarro, who competed at the 2000 Sydney Olympic games, and Carlos Navarro, one of America’s greatest amateurs in the 90’s, who is well-known for being the the last American to beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. by winning a box-off at the 1995 Pan-American Games.