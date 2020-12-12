‘Tyson Fury believes there’s a good chance AJ gets KO’d’ – Bob Arum

Mikey Williams

Top Rank Bob Arum promoter says Tyson Fury agrees with him that Kubrat Pulev could knock Anthony Joshua out tonight.

Pulev is an underdog against Joshua and only has a puncher’s chance in the eye of many. Arum, on the other hand, is confident his man knocks AJ out.

“Kubrat Pulev is a really rugged fighter. Pulev went into severe training in Bulgaria. He’s in the best condition of his career,” said Arum.

“I look for him to not only beat AJ but to knock him out.

“Tyson Fury agrees with me that there’s a great chance that Pulev is going to upset the apple cart and beat Anthony Joshua.

“That’s why they do the fights, to see what happens in the ring. Without question, whatever way the fight goes, it’s going to be very entertaining.”

Discussing potential venues for an undisputed heavyweight clash between Fury and Joshua, Arum is cautious ahead of the Pulev fight.

Arum was keen to point out that his words would only ring true if Joshua manages to beat his own fighter.

Joshua and Pulev square-off in London on Saturday night with four versions of the top division crown up for grabs.

BOB ARUM on FURY

A collision with Fury hangs in the balance, says Arum.

“If Joshua beats Pulev then the promoters, Frank and me on Fury’s side and Eddie on Joshua’s side, will get together and figure out where the best place to do the fight is and what the revenue differences are at the sites,” Arum told Marc Gatford via the Betway Insider blog.

“One thing I’m clear about is: the fight does not belong in the United States. If it’s between the US and the UK, the fight certainly belongs in the UK.







“But if it’s between the UK and some other locations, which might be willing to pay a big site fee, then that’s something the parties will have to consider.

“If it’s a few million dollars difference, we might do it in the UK, but if it’s a lot more money, then it probably does not make any sense (in the UK).

“There are a lot of locations all around the world that want to do that fight. Weekly, I’m besieged by calls from possible locations, and so is Frank and Eddie. Everybody wants to stage this fight if Joshua beats Pulev.”

