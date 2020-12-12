Anthony Joshua accused of sparring error, Andy Ruiz Jr repeat predicted

Mark Robinson

Anthony Joshua will be beaten again in the same manner as Andy Ruiz Jr. did back at Madison Square Garden back in June 2019.

That’s the view of Kubrat Pulev co-manager Ivaylo Gotzev, who is convinced Joshua has been sparring the wrong fighters for his upcoming clash.

Gotzev says Joshua has drafted inexperienced boxers to prepare him for what will be a massive test.

Discussing the preparation, Gotzev gave a damning report on AJ.

“The young British lions are not the well-seasoned lion Kubrat is,” Gotzev told Marc Gatford via the MyBettingSites.co.uk blog. “They aren’t the sparring AJ needs.

“Kubrat is not just a well-experienced fighter; he has ring generalship, footwork, and boxing ability. He has so much more than people realize.

“There is no substitute for experience, and AJ is going to learn that. The fine little details like sparring make all the difference.

ANDY RUIZ JR REPEAT

“Trevor Bryant, fine, he’s good, but he doesn’t punch half as hard as Pulev – he doesn’t have the manpower.

“Bryant is a small heavyweight who likes to dance around. This fight is going to be a battle he’s unprepared for.

“We’re going to repeat what happened in Madison Square Garden when AJ was caught in the headlights.”

The dangerous Pulev is ready to dethrone Joshua of his titles spectacularly on Saturday night.

“I’m ready to fight. We waited a long time for this fight,” said the Bulgarian brute. “In 2017, I had a problem, and that’s why I said to my trainer we must go for the win, not to fight now but fight a couple of years later.

“I knew the fight would come one day.

“I’m here now, ready to fight and win – I believe Saturday night I will take the win.”







ANTHONY JOSHUA CHALLENGE

On his previous world title challenge getting postponed for three years, Pulev concluded: “In 2017, I was younger, but I also had a problem with the sparring. I couldn’t fight.

“Now, I’m healthy. I’m ready and happy for the fight. With the pandemic around the world, it’s not easy. I’m ready to get the win.

“I think I have everything. I’m ready. Respect to Anthony, Olympic and World Champion, and a good fighter. I’m ready, and I have everything to be Champion.”

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.